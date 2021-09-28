Jodie Mae Varnadoe Evans walked into heaven September 25, 2021. Jodie was born May 5, 1926, in Bogalusa, Louisiana to Theodore Eugene and Martha Hosey Varnadoe. She was the eighth of 13 children, the oldest child of Martha and Theodore. Jodie attended school in Varnado, Louisiana. She always loved learning and enjoyed church activities and community sing-a-longs during her growing up years. She received a certificate from Soule Business School in New Orleans and it was during that time that she met her forever love, Jack Keene Evans. They were married May 7, 1944. Jack preceded her in death on October 4, 2012.
After Jack's discharge from the army, they settled in Monroe City, Missouri. To their marriage were born four children: Mary Ellen (Larry) Taft, James Russell (died in infancy), James Lee (Cheryl) Evans, and John Russell (Jean) Evans. Jodie was a homemaker and worked for a short time as a bookkeeper at White Electric. She was dedicated to her family and was always involved in her church, First Baptist in Monroe City. She worked in the nursery, taught Sunday School, helped in VBS and in Training Union.
In 1967 she became a farm wife when they moved to the family farm in Ralls County. She made Jack nervous when she continued to bottle feed the baby bulls when they were no longer babies! She relished her relationship with her mother- in-law, Louise Evans, who lived on the farm near them and whom she always called Mom. She much enjoyed time spent in Bible study and prayer with a small group of other farm wives.
In 1980 Jodie and Jack purchased their only home on Park Street in Monroe City. She quickly became involved with the Monroe City Manor as a volunteer and considered it to be her mission field. She stayed involved with the Manor the rest of her life and left this earth for heaven from that facility.
Jodie got to fulfill a lifelong dream of attending college by being a reader and an educational assistant for her blind friend, Pam Drebes, who was a student at Hannibal LaGrange College. When Pam received her degree, Jodie got to walk across the stage with her, which made her very happy.
She loved to write and left behind a great number of journals and an autobiography that her family has enjoyed. This is a quote from that autobiography: “From the time I began writing my ABCs, I have loved putting pencil or pen to paper and writing.” She was an accomplished quilt maker and was well-known for her homemade noodles, angel food cakes, and cinnamon rolls. Jodie was honored to receive the 2012 Humanitarian Award from the Monroe City Chamber of Commerce and amused to be elected Monroe City Manor Queen and also the district queen in 2017.
She is survived by her children, their spouses, seven grandchildren: Lori Karr, Kendall Taft, Jennifer Evans, Ben Evans, Judy Wyrick, Rachel Bearce, and Leah Fusco; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, one grandson, Joshua Evans, and one great-grandson, Dalton Wyrick.
Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 on Friday, October 1, at First Baptist Church in Monroe City. Service will be at 1:00, followed by internment at St. Jude cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Monroe City Manor. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri.