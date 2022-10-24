Joanne Zinn, age 84, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:30 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022, at University Hospital, in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home, Thursday October 27, 2022, at 12:00 pm. Rev. Jason Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Joanne's life will be held at the Grand View Funeral Home at 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Joanne was born in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Henry Sohn and Elizabeth Diehl.
Survivors include her sister, Frances E Whitecotton; Daughter, Michelle Morris of Hannibal, MO; Grandson, Ryan Bland, D.D.S. (Marissa); Two Great-granddaughters, Juliana Bland, and Alina Bland; Life partner Gene Zinn, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Father, Henry Sohn; Mother, Elizabeth Diehl; and Sister, Donna Adam.
Professionally Joanne worked for twenty-two years at The Hannibal Police Department in the records dept.
Joanne loved to travel, cook, and in her younger years she enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Joanne's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
