JoAnn S. Bridgman

JoAnn Sharon Bridgman, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:12 AM, Friday, October 15, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Brother Dave Dexheimer will officiate.
Burial will be at the Marble Creek Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to JoAnn's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
JoAnn was born August 2, 1937, in Hannibal, Missouri to Merle W. Lee and Josephine L. Bell Lee.
JoAnn was married to Colonel Ben E. Bridgman on April 19, 1957, in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 1, 1989.
Survivors include her 7 children, Carol Tatman (Jimmie) of New London, Missouri, John Bridgman (Shelly) of Hannibal, Missouri, Donna Bajkowski (Dan) of Katy, Texas, Karen Sanchez (Ivan) of North Carolina, Kyle Bridgman (Sue) of Maysville, Missouri, Vicki Hildebrand (Steve) of Center, Missouri and Rita Hamm (Chris Dietle) of Hannibal, Missouri; 3 brothers, Harold "Butch" Lee of Palmyra, Missouri, Robert "Bob" Lee (Cheryl) of New London, Missouri and James "Jim" Lee (Delores) of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 sister, Shirley O'Keefe of Hannibal, Missouri; 14 grandchildren: Jessica, Justin, Tara (Joe), Ben (Loren), Bubba, Stephen (Anna), Kenna (Brandon), Jordyn, Jaydon, Laura, Allison, Anastasia, Melanie, and Anne (William); 9 great grandchildren: Colin, Jackson, Jamirr, Preston, Parker, Cora, Jimmie, Christian and Liam and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon L. "Sherry" Bridgman; and grandson, Jacob Hamm.
JoAnn worked in the cafeteria of Eugene Field Elementary School, retiring after 28 years. Her cooking was also celebrated at home, where she would make the best meat loaf and pot roast for Sunday dinners. She was a wonderful seamstress, performing alterations and sewing for many in the community. Some of JoAnn's favorite past times were attending local garage sales, collecting dolls and singing karaoke, her favorite song being Coal Miner's Daughter. Country music was her favorite and she enjoyed watching the Country Music Awards and episodes of the Golden Girls on television. JoAnn was always the cashier for her husband's auction houses, but when she wasn't working, she could be found at home, canning pickles, green beans, relish and tomatoes. Traveling to Nashville and taking family vacations on the Colorado River were near and dear to JoAnn's heart. Sundays playing UNO with her family, working puzzles and volunteering with the Special Olympics where all activities that JoAnn took pleasure in. She also always enjoyed the company of her dogs, whom were both named “PeeWee”!
Time with her children, grandchildren and family mattered more than anything to JoAnn and her presence will be missed forever by those she held dear.
JoAnn was baptized on March 3, 1963, at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy, IL.
Pallbearers will be John Bridgman, Kyle Bridgman, Jimmie Tatman, Dan Bajkowski, Steve Hildebrand and Chris Dietle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ivan Sanchez, Bubba Tatman, Ben Tatman, Justin Bajkowski, Stephen Hildebrand, Jacob Hamm, Bob Lee, Butch Lee, Jim Lee and Shirley O'Keefe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marble Creek Cemetery for maintenance and upkeep in care of Jim Lee.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.