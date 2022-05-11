JoAnn Rhoades Lennox, age 88, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:55 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Per JoAnn's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
JoAnn was born on July 1, 1933, in Frankford, MO the daughter of Theron and Lila (Berry) Rhoades.
She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Lennox on March 8, 1951, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Rockye Lennox of Hannibal, MO, close family members Linda and Glen Rice of Hannibal, MO and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, beloved grandson, Jason Lennox, three brothers, Lewis Rhoades, Carl Rhoades, Charles Rhoades and nephew, Tim Rhoades.
JoAnn worked forty years in the cafeteria at Hannibal Middle School where she made many friends and enjoyed watching the children grow.
JoAnn, along with her daughter and grandson, was a huge fan of NASCAR, with Kevin Harvick being her favorite driver. She was a very talented cook and loved to tend to her roses. JoAnn had a special bond with her daughter Rockye. They cherished the time spent together, either grocery shopping, going out to eat or walking.
JoAnn was a Baptist by faith.
Rockye would like to give a special thank you to the Hannibal Middle School cafeteria ladies for their love and care for her mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on JoAnn's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
