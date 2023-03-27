JoAnn McKenzie, 83, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:34 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to JoAnn's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.
JoAnn was born May 16, 1939, in Hannibal, MO to William Fredrick Billings and Stella Leota Winn Billings.
Survivors include her son, Bill Knepp (Rhonda) of Chesterfield, MO; her sister, Paula Quirk (Skip) of Hannibal, MO; two grandchildren, Jacob Knepp (Ashley), and Kaylen Giudicy (Matt); three great grandchildren, Hudson, Parker, and Molly; one expectant great grandchild; two nephews, Brady Quirk (Jamie), and Scott Quirk (Mary); and several great nieces and great nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Rod Knepp; and a great niece, Hannah Marie Quirk.
JoAnn retired from the Hannibal Housing Authority where she served as the Assistant Director for many years.
JoAnn loved her family. She especially enjoyed watching her sons play baseball in school, for the American Legion and in college along with watching their high school football games. A wonderful hostess, JoAnn paid attention to every detail and loved to host parties, especially for her family during the Holidays. JoAnn’s macaroni and cheese, baked ham and baked beans were the best. An avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, JoAnn rarely missed a game on TV and enjoyed following the entire season. Watching football on TV, word puzzles of all kinds and joining her friends at TJ’s Supper Club to socialize were a few of JoAnn’s favorites. Most of all JoAnn cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Knepp, Scott Quirk, Matt Giudicy, Brady Quirk, and Easton Quirk.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Quirk, Jordan Quirk, Allie Quirk, and Mia Quirk.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope 4 Hannah, Pediatric Cancer Foundation in care of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
