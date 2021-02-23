Joan (Waggener) Stout, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:21 pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at her home.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Joan was born on August 6, 1933, in rural Durham, MO, the daughter of William and Edna (Hutcherson) Waggener.
On May 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to William G. Stout in Hannibal. They had met at a dance after he returned from his honorable service in the Army. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2014.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Lynn Folowell (Bill) of Gunnison, CO, Suzanne Marie Cason (Mike) of Sugar Land, TX, grandson, William Brandon Niemann (Kathy) U.S. Army, great grandchildren, Kali Ann, Isabella Lynn, Chase Michael and Noah Gabriel Niemann and several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs Stout was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Thomas B. Stout and Emma Loutenhizer Stout, four sisters; Ruth Waggener, Georgie Rottman, Dorothy Genenbacher and Betty Waggener, and six brothers; Lemuel, Bernard, Oney, Roy, LaVerne and Floyd Waggener.
Joan graduated from Emerson-Philadelphia High School in 1951. She then moved to Hannibal and worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Joan loved music, old movies, gardening and all sports, especially baseball. In her younger years, she and her husband were avid walkers and bicyclists. She treasured her wonderful neighbors and special friends at the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
Joan was a member of Clover Road Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Nutrition Center, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Joan’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com