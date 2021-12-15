Joan M. Thompson

Joan M. (Hendrix) Thompson, 83 of Hannibal passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service for Mrs. Thompson will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Joan's life will be held 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Cremation rights will be accorded per her wishes.
Mrs. Thompson was born August 6, 1938, on a farm at Ely, Marion County, MO to George F. and Opal M. (Lomax) Hendrix.
Joan was first married to James R. Gay, of Perry, MO on May 19, 1957, in Monroe City, MO. To this union was born three daughters, Debra Joan Davis (Michael) of Mattoon, IL, Donna Jean Hudson (Adam) of rural New London, MO, and Pamela Sue McAfee (Andy) of Hannibal, MO. They all survive.
Mrs. Thompson was married second to James Ross Thompson on December 13, 1985, in Paris, MO. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2004.
Other survivors are a sister-in-law; Jeanelle Hendrix of Paris, MO, six grandchildren; Davione Lea Taylor of Urbana, IL, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Johnathan Barrett Davis (Jennifer) of North Carolina, Brittany Ann Ashby of Mattoon, IL, Russell Tyler DeLaPorte (Chandra Cooksey) of New London, MO, Kyle Andrew DeLaPorte (Amelia) of Hannibal, MO and Cassandra Danielle Johnston (John) of Hannibal, MO, seven great grandsons, five great granddaughters, one great-great granddaughter, two step-great grandsons, a step- son and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Milton Eugene Hendrix of Paris, MO and Ivan Rayford Hendrix of Monroe City, MO and an infant great granddaughter, D'Nicolette Victoria David of Mattoon, IL.
Following graduation from Monroe City High School in 1956, Mrs. Thompson worked at the Midland Milk Company and the American Yearbook Company, both of Hannibal.
Beginning January 1977, she was employed at the Hannibal Public Schools, first as library assistant at the Senior High School, she moved to become secretary to then Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Arch Carmichael. She later transferred to become secretary for purchasing and receiving for the entire Hannibal Public School district, serving a total of thirteen and a half years. In 2021, she retired after working eighteen years as secretary at the McAfee & Associates, Inc. in Hannibal, an agency of Old American Insurance Company.
Mrs. Thompson was a longtime member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Hannibal, MO, where she served as Deacon and was on the official board for several years. She was an active member of the Chancel Choir, and between 1985 and 2001 was a ringer in the Bethany HandBell Choir. In 2001, she moved her membership to the then Southside Christian Church, currently the Clover Road Christian Church.
Joan was an active member of the Marion County Republican Central Committee. She was also an avid blood donor for the American Red Cross.
In 2011, Joan joined the Hannibal Heritage daughters of the American Revolution Chapter serving recently as the Chapter Historian.
Joan gave in death as she gave in life; she was an organ and tissue donor. Joan's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
Memorials may be made to the Clover Road Christian Church or to the donor's choice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Joan's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
