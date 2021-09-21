Joan M. Bastian, 89, of Bradenton, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lakewood Ranch Tidewell Hospice. Born November 21, 1931, in Hannibal MO, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Laura (Neitiedt) Shrewsberry. Joan graduated Hannibal High School and attended one year at Hannibal-LaGrange College before marrying her high school sweetheart. She moved from Danville, IL to Bradenton in 2020 to be near her daughter and family.
She will be greatly missed by her husband and best friend, Dan K. Bastian; her three children and spouses: Gregory Allen Bastian and his wife Camilla, Todd Alexander Bastian and his wife Lynn, and Lori Butler and her husband Ted; her four grandchildren: Alycia, Brooke, Dan, & Sarah; and one great grandchild: Silas.
A private family service was held at Skyway Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens on September 13, 2021, for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Joan’s favorite charity, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please visit www.skywaymemorial.com and scroll to the recent obituaries. Feel free to leave your memories and messages for the family.