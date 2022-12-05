Jimmie C. Robinson, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:15 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time. Private burial will be at a later date at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jimmie was born May 4, 1943, in Gibbs, MO to Lowell D. Robinson and Nora Mae Sykes Robinson. He was married to Nancy Murdock Vaia on April 16, 1988, in Kirksville, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are his three adopted children: Arito Robinson, Cheryl Thompson, and Michael Sean Robinson all of the Denver, CO area; one stepson, Mike Vaia (Julie) of Hannibal, MO; four brothers: Lowell Robinson, Garland Robinson, Ron Robinson, and Terry Robinson all of the Kirksville, MO area; two special grandsons, Michael and Andrew Vaia; and close friends, Tom Peters and Richard Shearer.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sherry Raerene.
Jimmie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4334 in Ault, CO.
Jimmie retired from the United States Postal Service, where he was a letter carrier for many years. Before entering the postal service, Jimmie was a junior partner in Robinson Tile in Denver for 20 years. He was especially proud to have applied his tile expertise in the governor's mansion in Denver, CO.
Jimmie was a car buff; he enjoyed the Ford Mustangs of the 1960’s and early 1970’s. In his younger years, Jimmie enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson with his brothers. An avid gun collector, Jimmie liked to collect handguns. During his years living in Denver, CO, Jimmie was a Denver Broncos season ticket holder and enjoyed attending games. Above all Jimmie treasured his family and he always took pleasure in the moments he shared with friends and family.
Jimmie was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or to an animal organization of donor's choice.
