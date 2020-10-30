Jim Canada died at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020.
He was born in Burnside, Ky, July 27, 1935.
He was employed as a civil engineer and was a long-time resident of Hannibal while working on construction projects at Clarence Cannon Dam in the 1970s and 80s — including the Indian Creek Reservation Area. Jim was employed by Luhr Bros., Inc of Columbia, IL for 30 years and worked on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s levee at historic Kaskaskia Island near Ste. Genevieve.
Other major projects where he was Quality Control Manager: at a dam in Ft. Worth, Tx, and the placing of a landing strip over the former practicing bombing strip at Fort Polk Army Base in Louisiana for the takeoff and landing of Army paratroopers.
He was married to Sharon (Johnson) Canada of Hannibal on April 5, 1964 at Arch St. United Methodist Church, and is also survived by her and their daughter, Linda Allen.
He was a passionate University of Kentucky basketball fan and played guard on his Burnside high school and college years at Lindsey-Wilson, Ky, where he earned the name of “Stonewall.”
Jim was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Festus, Mo., where he was a trustee, and has lived at Lake Forest Estates since 2001.
A graveside service Tuesday morning was held the next morning at Crestlawn Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association