Jill Harrison-Lewellen, 55, of Perry, Missouri passed away surrounded by family at 12:25 AM Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at the Perry Christian Church in Perry, Missouri. Pastor Nancy Kellstrom will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Jill's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Perry Christian Church, in Perry, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell- Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Missouri.
Jill was born August 4, 1966, in Hannibal, Missouri to Dean Harrison and Martha Slaughter Harrison.
She was married to David Lewellen on September 2, 1995, in Perry, Missouri. He survives
Other survivors include her mother, Martha Harrison; two children, Rachel Harrison Lamanes (Jonathan) of Perry, Missouri, and Wyatt Lewellen of San Diego, California; two brothers, Greg Harrison of Perry, Missouri, and Brad Harrison, of Boston, Massachusetts; her sister, Dina Heisig (Christopher) of St. Louis, Missouri; and her niece, Lucia Heisig of St. Louis, Missouri.
Jill was preceded in death by her father.
Professionally Jill worked at General Mills as a Team Leader.
Jill was a woman that was passionate about many things in her life. First and foremost was her family. She treasured the times spent with her family at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Jill enjoyed lovingly preparing holiday meals that would bring her family together in celebration. She was not one to seek the hustle and bustle of the city but found inner peace in the quiet and tranquility of the county. The sights, sounds, and smells of farm life gave her senses a reprieve from everyday life stresses. Jill held a special place in her heart for horses. She marveled at their kinetic beauty on display at Churchill Downs. Jill particularly admired Secretariat, a racehorse legend. She enjoyed traveling to different places, two of her preferred vacation spots were The Grand Canyon and Death Valley. Jill felt a profound appreciation for the natural beauty of these places. She was awe inspired by the greatness of the Sequoia and Redwood Trees when traveling to California. Jill will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Christian Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com.
