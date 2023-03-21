Jerry Weide

Jerry "Marv" Weide, 58, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:52 PM, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial Services and Military Honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 6:00 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the American Legion Hall in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jerry's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, at the American Legion Hall.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jerry was born February 17, 1965, in Warrensburg, MO to Jerry Marvin Weide Sr. and Jan Zumwalt Weide Folweiler.
He was married to Penny Marie Marshall on November 29, 2008, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his mom and dad, Jan and Tom Folweiler of Hannibal, MO; his four children, Christopher M. Weide (Nicole) of Hannibal, MO, Keithley E. McIntosh (Misty) of Portland, TN, Luke Adam Dye (Alyssa) of Ithaca, NY, and Aaron W. Dye (Haley) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Patrick Folweiler (April) of New London, MO; nine grandchildren, Caleb Peek, Tyler McIntosh, Seth Weide, Lorelei Nichols, Chael Weide, Liam Weide, Arthur Dye, Samuel Dye, and Benjamin Dye; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend, Harold "Hack" White (Geralyn Burke) of Hannibal, MO.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Folweiler.
Jerry was a member of the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during Operation Desert Storm.
Professionally, Jerry worked in the Environmental Services Department at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Jerry was an avid reader, he enjoyed reading Stephen King and anything history related. He was a history buff who knew a variety of random facts ranging from world wars to ancient civilization. Traveling brought Jerry great joy, he enjoyed the beautiful mountains in Colorado, snorkeling in Cozumel, and visiting New Orleans. Jerry always enjoyed his days spent on the golf course with his best friend, Hack, for "small ball", or watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and New Orleans Saints football. Jerry was a great cook and grilled the best steaks and loved anything Cajun. Billy Joel, Journey, Meatloaf, and 60's, 70's and 80's rock were a few of Jerry's musical favorites. Above all, Jerry cherished his time spent with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jerry was Catholic by faith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold "Hack" White, Rich Dauma, Darrell McCoy, Julian Manta Pina Rodreguez, Victor Hugo Perez Avila, and Anthony Harr.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #55 or to the family.
