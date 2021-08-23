Jerome J. Dixon

Joseph Jerome Dixon of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away August 18, 2021. He was born on March 24th, 1946 in Hannibal, Missouri to the parents of Louis and Margaret Dixon. He was the youngest child out of seven. Growing up in Hannibal, MO, Joseph worked in the family restaurant where he learned to be a man with great family values and deep commitment.
In 1967 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After the Vietnam War, he moved to Virginia. Joseph loved to travel and participated in various ministries here in the US and overseas. He later lived in Indianapolis, IN, Berkeley, IL, Greenwood, DE, Lawrenceville, GA, Madison, TN, and Hilton Head Island, SC.
Over his years, Joseph worked as a forklift operator at Celotex Paper Mill, UPS, and served as a deacon at Helping Hand Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO where he was very active with the youth ministry.
He was the co-founder of Dixon Enterprises, Dixon Solutions and Dixon Digital Designs. Later in life Joe worked as a videographer and photographer at Living Word Christian Center, in Forest Park, IL. During that he became a Therapeutic Foster Parent to 5 special needs children and 3 mentally challenged adults. In Greenwood, Delaware, Joseph was ordained as Pastor of River of Life Christian Center and dedicated 10 years of pastoring to the Greenwood community.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Yvonne Dixon of 30 years and leaves behind his daughter Cicely (Dwayne) McMichael, step-daughter, Tasha (Steve) Benjamin and four adopted sons, Neal (Leah) Dixon, Gerald Dixon, Joey Dixon and Deshields Dixon. Joseph also leaves to cherish his memory his last living sister, Dixie Forte, Hannibal, MO. Joseph was the loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren, Porsha (Jermaine), Saville, Shyla, Justyce, Kendyl, Damir, Epic, Ariana, D’Amir J & 7 great-grandchildren. Joseph fought a swift and unexpected battle but leaves a legacy for us all to remember.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26 from 10-11 with the funeral service at 11 am at The Island Funeral Home. The Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at 2pm at Beaufort National Cemetery.
TribuCast Live Streaming will be available at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2947612936 at the time of the visitation.