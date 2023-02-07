Jerica Collen Lieurance Gauch, 42, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:15 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Bill Haffner will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Jerica's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jerica was born September 29, 1980, in Hannibal, MO to John Lieurance and Jan Fay Lieurance.
She is married to Otis Edward Gauch III on October 5, 2002, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her father, John Lieurance and her mother, Jan Lieurance; three children, Trinidy Gauch, Dalton Gauch (Ashlyn), and Victoria Gauch; her two brothers, Bradley Lieurance and Brian Lieurance; one grandson, Daxton Gauch; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Porter.
Jerica was preceded in death by one sister, grandparents, Delbert and Ann Lieurance; and grandparent-in-laws, Otis and Odessa Gauch.
Jerica was a loving homemaker and the best mom. Over the years she had also enjoyed working in home healthcare and as a process server for Cuffs Off Bonding.
Away from work, Jerica’s family was her world. She loved to spend time watching her son Dalton play football and also race motorcycles. Being outdoors brought Jerica joy. She enjoyed walks with her family at Fall Creek and going to the dog park with her fur babies. A great cook, Jerica baked everything from scratch. She made the best spaghetti dinners and turkey roast and mashed potatoes. Crime documentaries, her ’78 red firebird dream car and riding four wheelers were a few of Jerica’s favorites. Most of all she cherished her family and the moments they shared.
