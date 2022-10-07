Jerald L. Estes

Jerald Lee Estes, 78, of Saverton, Mo., passed away at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home in Saverton.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Dave Dexheimer will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shield American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Friends and Family are invited to Jerald 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Jerald was born September 20, 1944, in Hannibal to Robert Lee Estes and Gretta Hinds Estes Denler.
Survivors include his mother, Gretta Denler; three daughters, Marlene Rodenbaugh (Macy) of New London, Mo., Melissa Sparks (Owen) of Shelbina, Mo., and Melodie Yoder of Rushville, Mo.; sister, Detsyl Welch (Larry) of Hannibal; nine grandchildren, Hillary Chaplin, Hunter Yoder, Heather Yoder, Hadley Yoder, Katherine Thomure, Max Thomure, Jack Rodenbaugh, Savannah Lewis, Cooper Lewis; two great grandchildren, Henry Chaplin, and Carter Camden; and nephews, Casey Welch and Colin Welch. He is also survived by his loving companion, Sandy Lewellen.
Jerald was preceded in death by his father, and son, Wesley Lewis.
Jerald proudly serviced his country as a member of the United States Army from 1961-1964 and had many fond memories of his time spent in Germany.
Professionally, Jerald was an ironworker where he retired in 1995. He was a proud lifetime member of the iron workers Local 577. He was known by many ironworkers for his strong work ethic and always taking on the hardest jobs. Jerald loved spending time with his family and numerous friends especially time spent outdoors. Other outdoor interests over the years included hunting, fishing, or tending to his vegetable garden. Jerald enjoyed spending time cooking and listening to some great Motown music. Jerald always liked living in the Saverton community where he spent 51 years getting to know his many neighbors. He loved spending his time close to home but was always up for a good visit with all those around him that he knew and loved him for so many years.
Pallbearers will be Skip Kirby, Ron Bird, Wells Pettibone, Tom Stark, Chris Lippincott, Jody Ogden, Jerry Quinlin, Jamie Acton, John Frier, Larry Roland, Tim Kane, Danny Locke, Chole Booth, Steve Dowell, Doug Crist, Steve Coones, and Dean Eicenberger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or Shine a Light on Autism.
