Jeral Lynn Anderson, 68, of Ozark, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:06 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO surrounded by her children and family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday July 15, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Lance Bonnell will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Jeral Lynn's Life Celebration following graveside services at The Depot, 314 S. Main Street, Hannibal, MO, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
The family is being served by James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jeral Lynn was born May 31, 1955, in Hannibal, MO to Joseph William "Bill" and Shirley Mae Jacobsmeyer Bridges. Jeral Lynn was previously married to Scott Anderson. He survives.
Survivors include her 3 children Tricia Anderson Hinton (Nathan) of Monticello, MO, Jacob Anderson (Lisa) of Ozark, MO, and Aaron Anderson (Jennette) of Piedmont, MO; 4 brothers Joseph William "Joe" Bridges III of Dunnellon, FL, John Leland Bridges (Vickie) of Hannibal, MO, James Gregory Bridges (Janice) of Hannibal, MO, and Jeffrey Alexander Bridges of Hannibal, MO; 1 sister Jenny Kuehnert (Kendall) of Ozark, MO; 15 grandchildren Chloe, Lane, Cooper, Harper, Ethan Diz, Layla, Selah, Carter, Valerie, Brody, Winston, Grady, Mava, Orson, and Raima. Jeral Lynn had numerous nieces and nephews and to them she will always be their "Bobo".
Jeral Lynn was preceded in death by her Parents, and infant twin sisters.
Jeral Lynn was a woman full of life and laughter; her humor was her special gift. Generosity was her love language; always looking for a need to be filled or an excuse to send someone a gift. These Godly gifts went along well with her career as a Registered Nurse. She loved her career, not only taking care of her patients to the best of her ability but using her humor and contagious laugh to lighten their day when possible, truly living out God's calling on her life. Jeral Lynn's nursing career began at her parents nursing home, Shady Lawn Lodge in Hannibal. After becoming a Liscenced Practical Nurse, she began work at the Hannibal Clinic and then Hannibal Regional Hospital before moving on to Colorado Springs for a time. She was currently employed at Mercy Rehab Hospital in Ozark, MO. Jeral Lynn loved Jesus and she raised her children to also know and love Him. She passed on His love and grace to those she cherished most. She liked to stay active and enjoyed the outdoors sitting by the pool in the sun, often running in her early years, or hiking the trails in Colorado to enjoy nature. Jeral Lynn was an avid reader and her holiday cookies were legendary. Holidays and get togethers brought her so much joy with The Fourth of July being her favorite time of year, planning family events, and even playing on the winning team, 8 Plus 1,in the inaugural Mississippi Mud Volleyball tournament back in 1980. A fantastic decorator, she loved to fill her house with those perfect little touches to make it a home. A wonderful mother, loving grandmother, and fun filled "Bobo" that will be missed by all.
Jeral Lynn was a previous member of Tabernacle of Praise Church and was a born- again Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeral Lynn Anderson Nursing Scholarship fund.
