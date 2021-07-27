Jennifer Sutherland, 54, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:26 AM, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home.
Memorial Services will be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Jennifer's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, July 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
Jennifer was born October 5, 1966 in Columbia, Missouri, to George and Jean Hale. She was married to Chris Sutherland on December 21, 2016. He survives.
Other survivors include her 3 children, Raymond Wallace, Rebecca Hewitt and Rachel Hale (William) all of Hannibal, Missouri, 3 brothers, Michael Hale (Cindy) of Hannibal, Missouri, Andy Lear of Quincy, Illinois and Chuck Lear of Hannibal, Missouri, several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Dione Hale and brother, "Bink" Lear.
Jennifer worked professionally as a Certified Nurse Assistant and always kept a very clean and inviting home. She loved to reminisce about her childhood. Jennifer enjoyed taking road trips to Springfield, Illinois and was a wonderful cook, especially when making her famous meatloaf recipe. Some of her favorite shows were horror films, Cops, 48 Hours, CSI, Family Feud and the Johnny Carson Show. Jennifer had a big heart and soft spot for cats. She will be greatly missed by her beloved family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cuddle Cat Rescue.
