Jennifer E. Tyler, age 36, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:42 am Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services for Jennifer's side of the family and friends will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate.
Visitation for Jennifer's side of the family and friends celebrating Jennifer's life will be held noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Funeral services for Justin's side of the family and friends will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Grace Covenant Baptist Church. Pastor Chuck Todd will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation for Justin's side of the family and friends celebrating Jennifer's life will be held at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday September 21, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Jennifer was born on August 8, 1986, in Mt. Pleasant, IA the daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth (Glass) Hall.
She was united in marriage to Justin Tyler on April 23, 2007, in New London, MO.
Survivors include husband, Justin Tyler of the home; her children, Navaeh and Nickolas Tyler of the home; brother, Jason Hall of Mt. Pleasant, IA; two grandmothers, Mary Lou Hall of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Mary Sue Glass of Hannibal, MO.
Other survivors include an aunt, Becky Griffin of Pekin, IL; uncle, Bill Glass of Mt. Pleasant IA and mother-in-law, Cathy Ruschill of Mt. Pleasant, IA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Hall, two grandfathers; John Glass and Dewayne Hall and her father-in-law, Doug Tyler.
Jennifer graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and went on to further her education at Indian Hills Community College.
Jennifer worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant for Advance Physical Therapy until she was unable to work due to health reasons.
Jennifer was an avid shopper with Bath and Body Works and Old Navy being two of her favorite places to shop. Walking outside with her dogs, swimming and playing video games with her children were a few of her favorite past times. She also enjoyed taking weekend trips and spending time with her family. Jennifer was a wonderful and loving mother, wife, daughter and friend who will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Jennifer was a member of Grace Covenant Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hunt, Jarrell Smith, John Sutton, Josh Foster, Jeffrey Ruschill and Robert Nunemacker.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Justin Tyler for Jennifer's children's college fund, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
