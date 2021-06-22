Jennie M. Misner

Jennie Marie Misner, age 85, of New London, MO passed away at 1:10 am Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in New London.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, June 24, 2021 at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Jennie Misner will be held at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday June 24, 2021 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Jennie was born on March 5, 1936, in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late Clarence and Margaret Boyd O'Keefe. She married George "Jake" Misner on January 19, 1952. He survives.
She is also survived by two Daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Clark of Louisiana, MO, and Vickie Misner of New London; Two Granddaughters, Misty (Oti) Gauch of New London, Destiny Swank of Vandalia, MO; three great grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Buckwalter, Shane Beer, and Madison Swank, all of New London; and three great great grandsons, Brayden Beer, Christopher Rayl, and Halen Rayl.
She was preceded in death by a son, George "Ernie" Misner and a brother, Ralph O'Keefe.
Jennie enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, watching the game show channel and spending time with her friends and family. Her presence in the lives of those who knew and loved her will be sorely missed.
Pallbearers: Otis Gauch, Tim Clark, Donnie McIntosh, Greg Slaybaugh, Shane beer, and Brogan Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.grandviewfuneral.com