Jene Lee Abbott, 69, of Quincy, died February 28, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Prayer service will be at noon on March 5, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Mo. Burial will be at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Stoutsville, Mo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, March 5, at the funeral home.
Quincy
