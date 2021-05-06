Jeffrey "Jeff" White, 44, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 11:40 AM , Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, Monday May 10, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Kenny Sharp will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jeff was born on June 13, 1976 in Hannibal, MO to Terry R. White and Virginia Elizondo White.
Survivors include his mother of New London, MO, 1 sister, Laura White of New London, MO, his fiancé, Kendra Sharp of Hannibal MO and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is also survived by his special pet, "Bo".
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents, Geraldine White and James R. White and grandmother, Margaret Crider.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish. Water sports, tubing and swimming with his friends at "The Meadows" were also things that he loved to do.
Jeff also loved to cook and barbecue with Sweet Baby Rays sauce. Jeff enjoyed barbecuing many things but by far his specialty was barbecue pork steaks. He also enjoyed sampling his cooking as well.
Jeff was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue.
