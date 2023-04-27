Jeffrey W. Riley, age 63, of New London, MO passed away at 2:29 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home.
A memorial visitation celebrating Jeff's life will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jeffrey W. Riley, age 63, of New London, MO passed away at 2:29 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home.
A memorial visitation celebrating Jeff's life will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Jeffrey was born on December 30, 1959, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Richard Wayne and Mary Ann (Hudelson) Riley.
He was united in marriage to Mary Jennings on February 4, 1978 in Frankford, MO.
Survivors include his wife Mary of the home; two sons, Scott Riley of Quincy, IL and Justin Riley of New London, MO; daughter, Amy Riley of New London, MO; his father, Richard Riley of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Bradley Riley, Laney Holley, Lucy Holley, Maggie Riley, Ilias Holley, Lillian Holley; great-granddaughter expected in June; siblings, Pam McCann (Steve) of Lake Ozarks, MO, Rusty Riley of Hannibal, MO, Julie Riley of Hannibal, MO and Jamie Riley (John) of Liberty, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delmar and Darlene Jennings of Curryville, MO; sisters-in-law, Debbie Jennings of Frankford, MO, Barbie Romig (Dean) of Hannibal, MO and Penny Jerman (Tony) of Bloomsdale, MO and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and brother-in-law, Delmar "Pete" Jennings, Jr.
Professionally Jeff worked in maintenance as a mechanic for B & R Maintenance at BASF.
Jeff was a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He had a love of riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and taught this love to his children and grandchildren. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything he set his mind to. Jeff also spent a lot of time outdoors tending to cattle and cutting wood. Jeff was known to be a quiet one, and could often be found visiting with and drinking a cold one with his buddies. Jeff also took pleasure in traveling with his wife and children. Spending time with his family and friends meant the world to him. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Jeffrey was a Baptist by faith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Caldwell, Jack See, Mark Beaver, Jarrid Firlick and Alexis Kessey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Jeff's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.