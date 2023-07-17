Jeffrey Glenn Lovett, 66, of Saint Charles, MO, and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:15 PM, Monday, July 10, 2023, at his home in Saint Charles, MO.
Private family burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
Arrangements are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jeffrey was born July 16, 1956, in Detroit, MI to Robert Milton Lovett and Glenna Shirley Tipton Lovett.
Survivors include his sister, Margaret A. Locke of Hannibal, MO; his brother, Timothy "Tim" Lovett of Hannibal, MO; sister-in-law, Linda Lovett; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, April Locke; one brother, Michael Lovett; two brothers-in-law, Don Locke, and Kenny Locke; and one sister-in-law, Hope Lovett.
Jeffrey worked as a self-employed furniture and boat upholster. He was a member of the National Technical Honor Society and a graduate from ITT Technical School where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
