Jeffrey Allan Fishback, 60 of Monroe City, Missouri passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Monroe Manor, Paris, Missouri.
He was born August 22, 1961 in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Gary Alan and Peggy Joyce O'Neal Fishback.
Jeff was a member of the Monroe City First Baptist Church, Monroe City, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Monroe City High School where he was an honor student and played trumpet in the marching band.
Jeff joined the Hannibal Army National Guard in Hannibal, Missouri and retired after 20 years of service. He served as the NBC NCO of the 2175th National Guard Police Unit based out of Hannibal, Missouri. Jeff was really close with his military buddies he served with over the years.
He previously worked as the heavy truck service manager for Tom Boland Ford, Hannibal, Missouri.
Jeff Battled with Parkinson's Disease for nearly 30 years. He always had a positive attitude and was one of the first people to receive deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's.
He enjoyed working on heavy equipment and old tractors. Jeff was an avid reader, loved playing board games, playing cards and singing music. Jeff was very comfortable living in Monroe City where he enjoyed visiting with all people. He enjoyed being around family and friends who he loved very much.
He is survived by his mother and step father Peggy and Mike Bade of Koshkonong, Missouri. One son Jeremy Fishback (Anna) of Columbia, South Carolina and grand daughter Margot Fishback. Two brothers Mike Fishback of Monroe City and Andy Fishback and wife Andie of Palmyra, Missouri. One sister Jamie Strand and husband Jake of Mountain View, Missouri. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Monroe City First Baptist Church, Rev. Josh Chambers and Rev. Jon Cormack will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Jude Cemetery, Monroe City, Missouri, Military Rites will be given. Visitation will be from 10:00 am Saturday until time of services at the Monroe City First Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers will be Ryan Fishback, Nathan Fishback, Pat Kendrick, Dinesh Thakur, Jake Strand and Jay Glasscock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Phillip Potterfield, Chris Shoemyer, Robert Keller, Jeff Kendrick, Dennis Hickman, Gary Fountain, Benny Lucas and Jeff's 2175th Military Police Company comrades. Shiloh Christian Childrens Ranch, Shelbina, Missouri.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.
