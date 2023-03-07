Jeff Sparks, 58, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:02 AM, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Jeff's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM until the time-of-service Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jeff was born January 11, 1965, in Hannibal, MO to James L. Sparks and Carol Ann Klawonn Sparks Hoffarth.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Ann Hoffarth; Jeff’s wife, Angie Brown Sparks; his daughter, Kara Brawley Manselle (Ryan); his sister, Cindy Sparks Tharp (Larry); two stepbrothers, Joseph Warning, and Chris Warning (Rhonda); three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, and Abby; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, James L. Sparks and Sue Sparks; stepfather, Gene Hoffarth; grandparents, Mahlon and Rosemary Klawonn, and Leon and Mary Sparks; and his dog, Chevy.
Professionally, Jeff was a machinist at Hannibal Carbide Tool and was also a longtime auto mechanic.
Jeff was a fantastic auto mechanic, he loved being in the garage rebuilding carburetors and working on motors. Jeff was a Chevy man and if there was a way to make a car go faster or run smoother, Jeff could do it. For many years, Jeff assisted racers at Quincy Raceways with their cars and enjoyed going to the races. Old TV shows were some of Jeff’s favorites to catch on the tube with Gilligan’s Island, Gunsmoke and Tombstone Territory being a few of his favorites. A gifted artist, Jeff enjoyed sketching in his younger years. Riding dirt bikes, a plate of biscuits and gravy and the music of the hair bands of the 1980’s always brought a smile to Jeff’s face. Most of all, Jeff loved and cherished his family and friends and the moments they shared.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Warning, Joe Warning, Nolan, Bucky and Lil’ Stevie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.