Jay K. Krigbaum

Jay Kevin Krigbaum, age 65, passed away November 3rd, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, Arizona. Born to Betty and Charles Krigbaum February 11th, 1956, in Hannibal, Missouri, Jay grew up and graduated from Hannibal High School in 1974. After graduation, he lived and worked in Missouri, California, and Washington State. He worked with various construction and paving companies throughout this time, including Jayco, a company he founded in 1997. After many years of hard work, he retired from Lakeside Industries to Green Valley, Arizona in 2019 with his wife, Elizabeth.
Jay was a man of unwavering work ethic, and whose hands were never idle. Though he worked long hours throughout his life, he was never unable to find time for hobbies. Once he set his sight on something, he was determined to succeed at it. He had a love for woodworking, photography, car restoration, kart racing, aquariums, train sets, building RC cars, and many other hobbies throughout the years. He was an amazing cook and avid audiophile who loved to sit and listen to records in his listening room, martini in hand. He was a creator and craftsman whose work ethic and attention to detail will be remembered by all who had the opportunity to see his work. He will be dearly missed, his love remembered forever.
Jay is survived by his mother, Betty Krigbaum; brother, Randy Krigbaum; sister, Kim Crane (Mike); niece, Alex Crane; three sons, Brandon (Jamie), Cael, and Carson Krigbaum; three grandchildren, Cohen, Avery, and Archer; his wife, Elizabeth and her three children, Ryan, Ashley, and Taylor. He was preceded in passing by his father, Charles Krigbaum.
Memorial Services will be held at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 19, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington.
Friends and Family are invited to Jay's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
