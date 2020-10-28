Jasmine C. LaJoy

Jasmine LaJoy, 31, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:15 PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
The family will host a Memorial Service at 11;00 AM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Eighth and Center Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jasmine was born December 4, 1988, in Quincy, Illinois to Tarica Burton and John LaJoy, Jr.
Other survivors include her mother, Tarica Burton Strong, 4 children; Jaylianna LaJoy, Josiaha Covey, Jeremiha Covey and Juhlycia Covey, 4 brothers, John LaJoy, Jr., Preston Jones (Brandi Lucas), Shaquille Burton (Kayla) and Brayden Whittaker.
Jasmine was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
Jasmine worked as a certified nurse’s assistant while training to be a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She enjoyed fishing and singing. Jasmine was also and party planner and loved to write. Most of all Jasmine loved taking care of people and enjoyed the time spent with her children and her family.
Jasmine attended Eighth and Center Street Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Allison III, John LaJoy, Jr., Preston Jones, Shaquille Burton, Brayden Whitaker and Steven Phillips.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tarica Burton Strong @ mjjones24paypal or to the $24preston cash app for Jasmine’s children.
