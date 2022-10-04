Janice Quinlin, 84, of Hannibal, passed away at 9:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. at her home in Hannibal.
Private family graveside services will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Janice was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Hannibal, to James Christal and Irene Rodgers Christal.
She was first married to Fred Gamble. He preceded her in death. She later married Frank "Bud" Quinlin. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Quinlin (Joe Bentley) and Fred Gamble (Angel Douse), both of Hannibal; one brother, Virgil Christal of Hannibal; one sister, Brenda Beuter of Texas; three grandchildren, Brittany Locke, Cassie Gamble, and Katie Gamble; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her grand-dog, Sahara.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herbie Christal; and one sister, Carolyn Cason.
Professionally, Janice worked for the shoe factory, as a waitress, and later in housekeeping.
Away from work Janice enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and scratching lottery tickets. The Las Vegas lights, taking trips to the Lake of the Ozarks, and camping were a few of her favorite things. Janice was a wonderful cook and made the most delicious goulash. She liked watching “Young and the Restless,” “Days of our Lives,” “Andy Griffith,” and “Bonanza”. Most of all Janice loved her time shared with her family and her grand dog, Sahara.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
