Janice M. Baxter

Janice Marie Baxter, 84, of Palmyra, MO died February 10, 2022 in Spring Valley, MN. Janice was born August 29, 1937 in Fort Madison, IA to Lloyd L. and Grace N. Horton (Lamb). She grew up on a farm in rural Hancock County IL. She attended country school and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Baxter on September 18, 1955. They made their home in Quincy and rural Ursa, IL and their farm near Palmyra, MO.
She worked for Motorola in Quincy, IL during the 60’s and 70’s and graduated from Gem City Business College in 1980. She was administrative secretary for the Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District for 10 years. She also worked at Buckhorn Rubber, Camping World, Lowes and Wal Mart.
She was a member of Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Taylor, MO. She was a long-time member of the ME club and attended Bible study with her neighbors
She enjoyed traveling, antiques, camping with Richard and family, planning and attending family reunions and visiting siblings, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family wherever they lived. She learned to cook wild game harvested by Richard and could make a great meal of whatever he brought home from hunting and fishing.
She is survived by brother Joe Horton (Sally), sister-in-law Ann Baxter, daughter Tami (Jim) Edgar, son Dana Baxter, grandchildren Dana Edgar, Erin (Chris) Bicknese, Zach (Stephanie Brozo) Edgar, Lee (Melody) Edgar, Rory (Jyssaka) Meyers, Cody (Kortne) Baxter, Danielle McDaniel, Jennifer Baxter, Kati McDaniel, and 13 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, brothers – Larry and Ed Horton, brothers-in-law Ralph and Paul Baxter, Erwin Smith, Dan Kirkpatrick, sisters-in-law Gracia Kirkpatrick, Betty Baxter, Sig Horton, Colleen Smith, Carmelita Horton and niece Dawn Baxter.
A memorial service will be held in June, location and date still to be determined. Her mortal remains will rest in the Meyers Cemetery in rural Hancock County, IL until the Day of Resurrection.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.