Janice L. Gordon

Janice Lea Gordon, 73, of Hannibal, passed away at 3:55 pm Monday, January 31, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Janice's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Janice was born January 30, 1949, in Pike Co., MO to Hugh Mosley and Velma Miller. They preceded her in death. She was married to Ronnie Rae Gordon on August 16, 1967, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her Children, Ronnie (Angela) Gordon of Hannibal, MO, Darin (Molly) Gordon of New London, MO, Diana Ebers of Hannibal, MO, her Siblings, Hugh (Sonny) Mosley Jr., Shirley Frazier, Ronald Mosley, Calvin Jennings, Melvin Jennings, Gerald Jennings, Vernon Jennings, Cleona LaBrash, Faith McAffee, Sharon Randolph, Vickie Hastings, Kathy Largent, Stony Zumwalt, Ray Zumwalt, Wayne Zumwalt, Diane Zumwalt, Grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Sherman of Hannibal, MO, Amy Gordon of Palmyra, MO, Levi (Tristyn) Gordon of Liberty, MO, Dariane (Ethan) Page of New London, MO, Brielle Ebers of Hannibal, MO, Great Grandchildren, Jackson Tatman, Hattie Sherman, Stella Sherman, Remington Page, Thatcher Page, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Sisters, Donna JoAnn Floyd, Dolores Krankka, Brother, Daniel Jennings, Great Grandbaby, Stepdad, Lafe Jennings, Stepsister, Rachel Zumwalt, Stepbrother, Leroy Zumwalt
Janice wore many hats but her most important one was the hat she wore for her family. She was a constant presence in all of their lives. Whether she was babysitting for one or several of the young ones or whipping up a family favorite recipe of her chicken and noodles, potato salad or fried chicken, she always put family first. Equally important to Janice was her faith in Jesus Christ. This unwavering faith guided her to live her best life and to cherish the blessings she had been given. She could sing and play a song on the piano, making any gathering a cause for celebration. Laughter followed Janice wherever she went. Family trips to Bennett Springs made for many special memories. Janice had a special appreciation for Christian songs especially by the Gaithers. Other favorite artists were, the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
