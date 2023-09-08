Janet K. Brammer, age 74, of Hannibal, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:42 pm in her home.
Janet was born August 18, 1949, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Anna F. Gardner Rowe. She married Duane Brammer on June 29, 1968, in Quincy, IL. He survives.
Janet was a graduate of Keokuk Public Schools. She attended Meridian (Miss) Community College and Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. She was employed by the Quincy Clinic. Janet sold real estate in Hannibal for a number of years and was the manager of Douglass Community Services Thrift Store.
Janet was a member of Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, the Hannibal Arts Council, Hannibal Women's City Club, and the Hannibal Country Club. She was also a member of Chapter BR PEO, Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary, and Eula Mainland Circle King's Daughters. Janet was an avid reader, decorator and loved gardening. She was also a wonderful entertainer of friends and loved spending time with friends and family alike.
A wise man, her father, always said "You do the best you can with what you got". Janet lived her life by these words of wisdom and, without a doubt, always did the best she could for her community, her friends, and her family.
Survivors in addition to her husband, Duane, include: a son, Brian (Sara) Brammer of Parrish, FL; three granddaughters, Ashley, Brittany, and Mackenzie; a sister, Jane (Ron) Blickhan of Springfield, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Meg Brammer.
Visitation: 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Saturday September 16, 2023, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Services: 1:00 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Stacie Williams officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery will follow.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.