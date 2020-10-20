Jamie-Lynn Angeline Haley, 15, of Perry, will have funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Mark Twain High School in Center with Pastor Jason Yancy officiating. Burial will be in Lick Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the High School.
Bienhoff Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 precautions please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended if you are planning to attend the services.
Jamie-Lynn passed away at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born May 5, 2005 in Hannibal, the daughter of Mike and Melissa Wheeler Haley and they survive. Other survivors include a grandmother, Dianna Wheeler of Hannibal; a grandfather, Dean E. Haley of Liberty, Ill.; an uncle, Darrell (Julie) Wheeler of New London; an aunt, Terri Heck of Abbeville, La; and her boyfriend, Chase Lake.
Jamie-Lynn was a lifetime resident of Perry, a Christian by faith and a member of the class of 2023 at Mark Twain High School. She was an FFA member and loved singing, dancing, softball and musicals. She also loved classic rock music, especially KISS and Queen, and being with friends. Jamie-Lynn was an inspiration throughout her illness and touched many, many lives. She will be greatly missed by any who knew her or her story.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Wheeler, Wes Wheeler, Dalton Wheeler, Ken Poulsen, Brian Gilker, and Jeremy Clements. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie-Lynn’s Sophomore Class.
Memorial contributions for a future scholarship fund may be made to The Family of Jamie-Lynn in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Perry, Mo. 63462.
Online condolences may be made at bienhofffuneralhome.com.