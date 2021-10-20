James W. Taylor, 59, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:14 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
James was born February 6, 1962, in Hannibal, MO to Grover J. Taylor and Doris H. Shrader Taylor.
Survivors include his 3 Sisters, Geraldine Ballinger (Buzz) of Hannibal, MO, Marcia Williams (Bill) of Hannibal, MO, Brenda (Bill) Cumberlidge of Hannibal, MO,
2 Children, James Taylor, Casey Taylor, 2 Brothers, Robert W. Parker (Christy) of Hannibal, MO, Dennis A. Taylor of Hannibal, MO, Stepsister, Donna Fleming (Bob) of Kansas, and 2 grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents and Sister, Karen Thurman.
Professionally, James worked as a self-employed contractor and construction worker.
James enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, any outdoor sports. James like to watch baseball especially a St. Louis Cardinals game. Most of all James enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Burial Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
