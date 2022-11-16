James W. Ruhl

James "Jim" W. Ruhl, 88, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:28 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, Hydesburg Methodist Church, in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tom Lemons will officiate. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jim was born December 1, 1933, in Hydesburg, MO to William Arthur Ruhl and Melvina Bittleston Ruhl.
He was married to Barbara "Barb" Norris on February 24, 1956, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his four children, Mona L. Gillum (Albert) of Hannibal, MO, Margo L. Menger (Terry) of Ewing, MO, Marcia L. Rees (James) of Palmyra, MO, and Melinda L. Brown (James) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Melvin Ruhl (Lena) of Oswego, IL; two sisters, Mary Miller of Hannibal, MO and Margaret Botkins (Edward) of Vandalia, MO; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one special niece, Ellen Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Ruhl (Jackie); two sisters, Alice Swank (Billie) and Dorothy Mastin (Layton); brother-in-law, William Miller; and one grandson, James Albert Gillum.
Professionally, Jim worked as a machinist at Quincy Compressor from which he retired.
Attending the Old Threshers Reunion, tractor pulls, and Farmall tractors were a few of Jim's favorite things. He took pleasure in tinkering in the garage fixing old tractors. Jim also enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, wrestling, and old westerns on TV. Most of all, Jim loved and cherished the times he shared with his family.
Pallbearers will be James Sims, Xander Brown, Brandon Farmer, Jimmy Brown, Shelby Brown, and Kelsey Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Nelson, John William Ruhl Sims, Jason Wayne Ruhl Sims, and John Albert Menger II.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydesburg Methodist Church or Hydesburg Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.