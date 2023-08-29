James "Jim" W. Cissna, 82, of Palmyra, Mo., died August 28, 2023, at his home in Palmyra. Service will begin at 10:30 am Saturday September 2, 2023, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson to follow at Andrew Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m., September 2, at the funeral home.
Palmyra, Mo.
