James W. Bourisaw, also known as Bud or Jim, 83, of Palmyra, went to be with Jesus at 3:40 pm Monday, April 5, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to James Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday April 9, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday April 9, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Greg Mitchell & Patrick Rankin will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post #174 Boots- Dickson will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
James was born June 6, 1937, in St. Louis, MO to James W. Bourisaw Sr. and Ella Ozell Pinnell Bourisaw. He was married to Elizabeth Marie Love on August 11, 1978 in Maryland Heights, MO. She survives.
Survivors include his Wife, Elizabeth Bourisaw of Palmyra, MO; his children James (Karen) Mitchell of O’Fallon, MO, Sandra (Jerald) Moore of Springfield, MO, Linda Lance of Dallas TX, Delana Bourisaw of St. Charles, MO, Donna (Jefferson) Price of St. Louis, MO, Carolyn (Bruce) Foster of Palmyra, MO, Robert (Robin) Mitchell of Cuba, MO; grandchildren Melisa Learned, Shauna Crocker, Nicholas Hamilton, Summer Estes, James Mitchell, Brandon Bafaro, Toree Allen, Zachary Foster, Rachel Foster; great-grandchildren Madeleine Hamilton, Savannah Bafaro, Caroline Estes, Evelyn Hamilton, Grayson Bafaro, Campbell Estes, Brycen Crocker, Collette Bafaro and Athens Estes; 1 brother Richard Bourisaw of Maryland Heights, MO; 1 brother in-law Michael Rankin of Bellflower, MO.
James was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Arline Rankin.
James was a member of the St. Louis Carpenters Union and worked for many years as a drywaller and later owned his own business for several years.
He served his country in the United States Army earning the Bronze Star Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal as well as Sharpshooter Medal. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
James was a force to be reckoned with in the world of USA Power lifting. He was #1 in the world in 2003 in his age group in the Czech Republic, benching 402 lbs. He was 66 years old at the time.
A man of great Faith, he loved Jesus with all his heart. James attended the Palmyra Assembly of God Church, serving as a Deacon.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bafaro, Matt Jacobs, Zachary Foster, James Mitchell, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jerald Moore
Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra First assembly of God, VFW, or the American Legion Post #174.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of his grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.