James S. Carpenter, Jr.

Jason Scott Carpenter, Sr., 42, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:58 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Jason was born June 2, 1978, in Iowa City, IA to Steven Lee Carpenter and Ellen J. Riley Carpenter Ewing.
Surviving are his mother, Ellen J. Ewing; his father, Steven Lee Carpenter; his fiancé, Kristain Hope Riley; 6 children: Brandon Lee Stretch, Jason Carpenter, Jr., Bailey Voss, Jesse James Carpenter, Jackson Carpenter, and Aleah Carpenter; 2 brothers, Steven Riley (Melissa) and Andrew Carpenter (Jennifer); 1 sister, JoEllen Miller (AJ); 1 nephew that was raised as a brother, Aaron Riley (Holly); 1 stepson, Hayden James Riley; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jason was preceded in death by his stepfather, Les Ewing; his grandparents, Andrew and Florence Riley; his stepson, Logan Shanks; and his stepdaughter, Summer Shanks.
Professionally, Jason worked as a general laborer.
Away from work, Jason enjoyed being outdoors fishing, camping, and tinkering with his cars. Jason also loved tattoos. Most of all, Jason enjoyed the time he could spend with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Jason was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
