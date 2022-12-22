James Rehmsmeyer, 76, of Palmyra, formerly of Higginsville, died December 16, 2022.
He was born September 26, 1946, in Higginsville to Melvin and Mary (Arth) Rehmsmeyer.
He married Kathy Fanning on July 19, 1969, in Lee’s Summit. Jim worked for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Department for 30 years. They moved to Richmond in 1986, to Higginsville in 1994. Then they moved to Hannibal in 2015 and to Palmyra in 2021.
Jim was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. He was an avid KC Chiefs fan and 35+ year ticket holder.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by:
Mother, Mary Rehmsmeyer, of Dover; Wife, Kathy Rehmsmeyer, of the home; Daughters, Jill O’Hara (Ryan), of St. Paul, Minn., Christie Mahsman (Luke), of Palmyra, Kendra Wells, of Pleasant Hill, Shawna Goring (Johathon), of Higginsville; Brothers, Kenneth Rehmsmeyer (Marlene), of Higginsville, John Rehmsmeyer,of Higginsville; Sisters, Helen Hoeppner, of Mayview, Barbara Karaty (Joe), of Bates City, Linda Keethler (Kent), of Sedalia; 17 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28th from 6-7- pm at Kaiser ~Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 29th at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville.
He will be buried in the St. John’s Cemetery in Dover.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Assoc.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegers.com
