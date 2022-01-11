James R. Welch

James Roy Welch, age 81, of New London, MO passed away at 4:55 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held on January 14, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home, at 12:00pm. Rev. Jason W. Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park following the service.
A visitation celebrating James will be held on January 14, 2022, at 10:00am at Grand View Funeral Home until the time of service.
James was born on March 11, 1940, in Clarksville, Missouri the son of Roy and Dorothy (Anderson) Welch.
He was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Welch on May 15, 1959, in Hannibal. Sharon precedes him in death.
Survivors include Two Sons, Jeff (Lori) Welch of Hannibal, MO, Michael (Cam) Welch of Perry, MO; Sister, Shirley Howland; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Welch, Brian Welch, Chris Welch, Jordan Welch, Mallory Welch, Meghan Dodd, Amber Bainter, Brandon LaForce, Jared LaForce, Whitney LaForce, and Amy Strout; 27 Great grandchildren; and Longtime Companion, Connie Miller
He was preceded in death by his mother and Father, Roy and Dorothy, his Wife, Sharon, and his aunt and Uncle, Edgar and Wilma Welch.
James exited school early, like so many other young men and women of his generation, to help on the farm, and start a life marked by hard work, and dedication to family. Among his many and varied jobs James made a living as a pipefitter with, local 562, St. Louis, and worked for years in the construction trade. As a result, James could fix anything, and he loved to weld. He was also the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. He was always there to help people and was willing to give without a thought of the cost to himself. James enjoyed a good beer, old style country music, but most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Brandon Welch, Brian Welch, Chris Welch, Jordan Welch, Jared LaForce, Donnie Miller, Jared Dodd, Brock Dowell
Honorary Pallbearers are all of his beloved great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on James's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
