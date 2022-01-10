James Roy Welch, 81, of New London, Mo., died January 9, 2022, at his home. Services will be on Jan. 14, at Grand View Funeral Home, at noon. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park following the service. Visitation will be Jan 14, at 10 a.m.to noon at Grand View Funeral Home.
