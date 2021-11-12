Judge James R. Reinhard, 91, of Hannibal, MO, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Paris, MO.
James Reinhard was born July 7, 1929, in Pollock, MO, the only child of Virgil and Meltha (Anspach) Reinhard. He attended grade school in Pollock and graduated from Milan High School in 1947. James attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in the summer of 1947. At that time Missouri did not require a college degree of teachers and James taught a one-room rural school in southern Sullivan County. At the end of that school term, he re-entered Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College and remained there until the end of the spring term in 1950. In the fall of 1950, he enrolled in the School of Law at the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was dually enrolled, taking some courses in the School of Arts and Science. He received his BA degree from the University in the summer of 1951, and his LLB degree from the School of Law in spring of 1953.
James was admitted to the Missouri Bar on September 5, 1953. On August 10, 1953, he was inducted into the United States Army. He received an honorable discharge from the Army on June 10, 1955.
James was elected Prosecuting Attorney of Sullivan County on the Democratic ticket in the general election of 1954. His Republican opponent had withdrawn after the primary. The rules and regulations of the United States Army permitted him to file for office while on active duty, but he was prohibited from active campaigning. He appointed M. E. Montgomery as assistant prosecuting attorney and he served until James’ term in the Army ended. While in the Army, James served as a court administrator.
Upon returning to Sullivan County after his discharge, he began the general practice of law, in addition to being prosecuting attorney. James was re-elected to the prosecutor’s office in 1956 and 1958.
At the 9th Congressional District caucus in 1956, James was selected as an alternate delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. There he met a member of the 9th District Congressional Committee who urged him to move to Monroe County, MO. In May 1957, he resigned as Prosecuting Attorney of Sullivan County and opened an office for the general practice of law in Paris, MO. In 1958, James sought the office of Prosecuting Attorney of Monroe County and won a contested primary by a two to one margin. In 1960, he was selected as one of two Sergeant at Arms representing Missouri at the Democratic Convention in Los Angles.
In December 1958, James married Shari L. Powell Horton. In 1962, he was joined in the law practice by Floyd E. Lawson. The firm continued until the end of December 1972, when James became Circuit Judge.
While in active practice, James served as President of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Bar Association and as a member and chairman of the Tenth Circuit Bar ethics committee. He served two terms on the Board of Governors of the Missouri Bar Association. He served as a special assistant attorney general on Attorney General Norman Anderson’s staff. As a member of the Paris Rotary Club, James served two terms as President.
In 1964, James was selected by Senator Symington to serve as general chairman of his campaign opening which was to be held in Monroe County. The event was held at Mark Twain State Park and was attended by all of the state officials. It drew a crowd of about 5,000 people and was certainly the largest political gathering ever held in Monroe County.
In 1965, Governor Hearnes appointed James to the Board of Regents at Northeastern Missouri State Teacher’s College and re-appointed him in 1970. James served as president of the Board of Regents from 1967 to 1973. He resigned as a member of the board in 1974.
During James’ board tenure he served on the advisory Committee to the Missouri Commission Higher Education. He was the only non-education professional on the committee and the only state board member to be on the committee.
From 1982 to 1985, Judge Reinhard served on the Board of Trustees of Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In late 1972, Elgin Fuller resigned as judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit and Governor Warren E. Hearnes appointed James to succeed him. He was sworn in on January 1, 1973, and the family moved to Hannibal in June, 1973. Judge Reinhard was elected to serve the unexpired term at the general election in November of 1974, and re-elected to a full six-year term in 1976. Judge Reinhard was unopposed in both elections. While circuit judge, he served on the legislative committee of the Missouri Trial Judges Association and the legislative committee of the Missouri Juvenile Judges Committee.
On March 4, 1977, he was appointed by Governor Joe Teasdale as a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The office of the Court of Appeals at that time was in the Civil Courts building in St. Louis and initially Judge Reinhard’s office was in that building.
He served as Chief Judge of the court in 1984 and 1985. Judge Reinhard was extremely proud of the fact that during his tenure on the court he authored more opinions than any other appellate judge in the history of the State. He sat as a special judge on the Missouri Supreme Court at several times and also on numerous occasions as a special judge on both the Western and Southern District Courts of Appeal.
Judge Reinhard sat as a special judge on the Missouri Supreme Court in September, 1988, when the Nancy Cruzan case was decided. The case involved the removal of Ms. Cruzan’s feeding tube. Court historians rate this case as one of the most important cases in the history of the state.
While on the Court of Appeals, in addition to his regular duties, Judge Reinhard was appointed by the Supreme Court to serve on two of its most important committees, serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Court Reporters (the committee charged with giving the tests to qualify court reporters); and, also as chairman of the Missouri Judicial Finance Commission. This seven-member commission settled financial disputes between the circuit courts of the state and the county Commission who finances the courts.
In 1992, Judge Reinhard mediated a dispute between the circuit judges of the City of St. Louis and the city. In the mediation, the City Board of Adjustment, Mayor Vince Schoemehl, Board of Alderman President Tom Villa, and city Comptroller Jim Jones represented the city. The court had ordered the city to make $65,000,000.00 in repairs and improvements to the Civil Courts Building. On appeal to the Supreme Court, the City contested the jurisdiction of the finance committee over capital improvements. The Supreme Court disagreed and gave the commission fifteen days to settle the case. The mediation was held in Judge Reinhard’s office and resulted in a $35,000,000.00 settlement.
He also served for several years on the National Committee of the Supreme Court and Appellate Judges whose purpose is to inform appellate courts across the country of the problems in juvenile cases that appellate courts review. Programs were given at appellate judges’ seminars and state judicial conferences.
In 1997, Judge Reinhard retired from the court and became “of counsel” to the Law Firm of Briscoe and Mobley (later Briscoe, Rodenbaugh and Brannon). After leaving that firm he served as a “Senior Judge” on the courts of Appeals of the Eastern and Western Districts for a number of years.
In 2000, the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis designated by resolution, in appreciation for his efforts in securing a fair and reasonable settlement between the city of St. Louis and the court in the matter of renovating the Civil Courts Building, “…this court does hereby designate the court ‘en banc room’ as the James R. Reinhard Room.” This room is on the 12th floor of the Civil Courts Building and was the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals for many years. It is now used as the meeting room of the members of the entire circuit court.
James was a member and elder of the Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, the York Rite, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He has served as a Trustee of the Missouri Historical Society and the Truman State University Foundation board.
Judge Reinhard is survived by his wife, Shari, and son, James K. (Pamela) Reinhard of Paris; two granddaughters, Kelsey (Steve) Rottger of Old Monroe, MO, and Mallory (Phillip) Dowell of Stoutsville, MO; two great-grandchildren, James K. Rottger and Finley M. Dowell; a first cousin, Donnie (Pat) Reinhard and numerous second cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Agnew Funeral Home in Paris, MO, with Dr. Mark Hughes officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 on Sunday at the Funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Paris.
Memorials may be made to Monroe Manor Nursing Home, 200 South St., Paris, MO 65275, or the Monroe County Cancer Supporters c/o TPNB Bank, 118 N. Main St., Paris, MO 65275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.