James R. “Jim" Bohon, 73, of Palmyra, passed away at 3:07 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Paul Reese will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO. The funeral service will be live-streamed through Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Follow the link on their Obituary page or go to https://distantlink.com/LewisBrothers.html. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.
Friends and Family are invited to James's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 Am Tuesday January 12, 2021at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Jim was born February 26, 1947, in Quincy, IL to Edward Ray and Alice Francis Cobb Bohon Darnell. He was married to Loretta M. Perry on July 19th, 1964. She survives.
Survivors include his Wife, Loretta Bohon of Hannibal, MO; daughters Robin (Brad) Stice, Angela (Jim Barner) Inglima; son Jamie W. "Buck" (Collette) Bohon; grandchildren Mikkah (Aaron) Johnson of Palmyra, Brett (Ashley Robertson) Goodwin of Palmyra, Alexis (Nate Parrish) Goodwin of LaBelle, Levi Stark of Lewistown, MO, Hanna Inglima of Lee's Summit, Laken, Aiden, and Matti Bohon of Warrenton, MO, Chloe and Ella Johnson of Palmyra, Bryer and Harper Goodwin of Palmyra; sisters Shirley Neatourer of Shelbina, MO, Betty Douse of Hannibal, MO, Mary Franklin of Sequin, TX; brothers Kilby (LuAnn) Bohon of Palmyra, MO, and Gary Bohon of Palmyra, MO.
Jim was preceded in death by his Parents, father in-law William L. Perry, and Mother in-law Velma Mae Perry.
Jim grew up in Philadelphia, MO. He was a life-long Heavy Equipment Operator, owning his own business in Palmyra in the 70's and 80"s. He worked for Bleigh Construction in his later years, lastly at Goldinger Farms in Palmyra, MO. Jim was a wonderful husband and father, but he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing one of their ballgames and loved to take them for ice cream. An outgoing guy, Jim enjoyed socializing with friends and family.
He attended First Baptist Church of Palmyra.
Pallbearers will be Bill Goldinger, Todd Barr, Mark Goldinger, Wayne Snodgrass, Brett Goodwin, and Larry Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Palmyra, or Kid's For Christ Preschool.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Goodwin, Levi Stark, Aaron Johnson, Laken Bohon, Aiden Bohon, Bryer Goodwin, Mikkah Johnson, Lexi Goodwin, Hannah Inglima, Matti Bohon, Chloe Johnson, Ella Johnson, and Harper Goodwin.
