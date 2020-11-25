James R. "J.R." Williams

James Ross "JR" Williams died peacefully at Beth Haven Nursing Home at 5:40 am on November 20, 2020 in Hannibal, Missouri at the age of 77.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Grand View Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Hawes officiated. Burial took place in the Grand View Burial Park following the service.
A visitation celebrating the life of James Ross "JR" Williams was held from 10:00 am until the time of service Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
All were welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Robert Williams, daughter, Lori Williams Lain of Hannibal, MO and son, Kenny (Michelle) Shinn of Huntsville, Utah; brother, Steve Williams of Shelbina, MO, and sister Kaye (Dennis) Hudson of New London, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Faye (Young) Williams and his brother, William Don, all of Rensselaer, MO.
Jim was born on May 2, 1943 in Rensselaer, MO. He married Norma Stuckey, on July 8, 1984. Jim worked for 40 years with the Hannibal Gas Company where he retired in 2005. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors with his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren, Dalton Williams, Hunter Williams, Jennifer (Lain) Servis, Levi Shinn, Tiffany Shinn, and Madison Shinn and one great-grandchild Caine Servis along with his many nieces and nephews.
Jim was accomplished at hunting and fishing and had many, many successful days in the woods or on the water. He was a generous individual who would drop everything to help when others needed him. He was an active and dedicated member of the Southside Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
The family finds peace in Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me." and Psalms 56:3, "What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee".
Pallbearers were Kenny Shinn, Brian Hawkins, Hunter Williams and Dalton Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southside Baptist Shoebox Ministry at 701 Fulton Avenue Hannibal, MO 63401.
The family would like to thank all of Jim's caregivers at Beth Haven for their care and dedication.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Jim's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com