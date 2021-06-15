James R. Crowe

James Roger Crowe, 86, of Monroe City, MO passed away peacefully surround by his family at 10:25 am Monday, June 14, 2021 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, MO. Father Greg Oligschlaeger will officiate.
Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Roger's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Church prior to the Mass of Christian Burial.
The family is being served by James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, MO.
Roger was born October 25, 1934, in Center, MO to James Phillip and Emma Lee Davis Crowe.
He was married to Rena Lorena Beaver on May 1, 1954 in Monroe City, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his Son, James Kevin Crowe (Beth) of Columbia, MO, Son, Earl Keith Crowe (Jane) of Hunnewell, MO, Son, Kyle Crowe (Oneta) of Palmyra, MO, Daughter, Kimberly Donelson (Rich) of Palmyra, MO, 13 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his Father, James Phillip, and Mother, Emma Lee Crowe.
Roger was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School class of 1952.
Professionally, Roger was a co-owner of Browning & Crowe Livestock Order Buyers and farmed for many years raising hogs, feeder cattle, corn and beans. He retired from farming in 2011.
Roger was very dedicated to the community serving on many boards over the years at his church and in Monroe. He kept up on current events on the news and the newspaper, keeping a close eye on the markets. Harvest was very important to him, but family was #1 and he especially loved watching grandkids play sports.
Roger attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, MO.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Crowe, Michael Crowe, Mark Crowe, Aaron Crowe, Adam Crowe, Adair Crowe, Layton Wilson, Tucker Crowe, Gradey Crowe, Rick Donelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michelle Crowe, Kassie Taylor, Tara Huff.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com.