James "Jim" Raymond Behrens, age 66, of Hannibal, MO, cherished husband, father, and friend, passed away at 6:00 am Sunday, June 26, 2022, following an illness bravely fought.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, MO, preceded by a visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO. Pastor Mark Hughes will officiate and John Briscoe will deliver a eulogy. The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Jim was born on December 19, 1955, in Louisiana, MO, to Edward G. and Margaret "Peg" A. Fry Behrens. He was united in marriage to Julia Todd Cornell on March 15, 1980, in Dallas, TX.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Julia "Julie" Cornell Behrens; son, James C. Behrens and wife Jessica Barclay-Strobel of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Katherine E. Behrens of St. Louis, MO; sister, Martha "Anne" Vieira and husband, John Michael Vieira of Louisiana, MO; niece, Carter Thompson, husband, John Paul Thompson, and great niece, Livingston James Thompson of Cape Girardeau, MO; and niece, Isabella Vieira of Kansas City, MO. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his father- and mother-in-law, Russell B. and Mary Cornell.
Jim graduated from Mark Twain High School in the class of 1974 and received a bachelor's degree in Business from Westminster College in Fulton, MO, where Jim was the Vice President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following Jim's graduation, he worked as an Assistant Vice President at the Bank of St. Louis. Jim later graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Jim moved to Hannibal, MO, in 1981 to work at Ralls County State Bank alongside his father and later his sister, where he served as Vice President, President, and later Chairman of the Board, over the course of four decades.
Jim was a member and served as President of the New London Lions Club. He was the trustee of Barkley Cemetery Association, for over three decades. Jim belonged to Rose Hill Masonic Lodge in St. Louis, MO. He also devoted many years of service to the Mark Twain Lake Association. Jim served on board of the Hannibal Regional Hospital and the board of the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau. He was a longtime member of the Hannibal Country Club, where he served two terms on the club's board. Jim was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal, where he served as an Elder and a member of the Finance Committee.
Jim loved Life! He loved his family and friends, he was always well dressed, he loved fine food, and of course MIZZOU tiger football. During the summer, you could find Jim sailing on Mark Twain Lake or boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and in the winter, enjoying the Florida sunshine. Jim enjoyed building models, was an avid reader, and car enthusiast, always steering towards a Ford. Jim loved to travel and adored spending time with his devoted family.
Pallbearers will be James C. Behrens, Mike Vieira, Kenneth Greger, Jim Mulhern, Glenn Norton, Andy Weed, Bob Drummond, and Denning Key. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Bockenfeld, J.P. Thompson, and Stevens Plowman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, the Barkley Cemetery Association, or the Siteman Cancer Center, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Jim's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
