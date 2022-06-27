James Raymond Behrens, 66, of Hannibal, died June 26, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, Mo. Services will be at 11 a.m. June 30, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, Mo. Visitation will be June 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Hannibal
