James P. Conrad

James Perry Conrad, age 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:38 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home .
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Grand View Funeral Home. Minister Rodger Lane officiated. Burial was held in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating James was held at 1:00 pm until time of the service Wednesday November 24, 2021 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
James was born on June 13, 1940, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of James and Frances (Mix) Conrad.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn F Conrad on March 23, 1963 in Hannibal.
Survivors include his Wife, Carolyn, Four Daughters, Tammy L Smith (Jerry) of La Luz, NM, Judy D Kridel (Tim) of Columbia, MO, Debi S King (Mike) of Hannibal, MO, Susan L Meyer (Louis) of Ft Myers, FL; Brother, Ray Conrad of Auburn, IL; Three Sisters, Doris Conrad of Hannibal, MO, Cheryl Shannon of Hannibal, MO, Claudette Hogan of Canton, MO; Nine Granddaughters, Victoria Berg, Valerie Gibson, Mandy LaChance, Bethanie Powell, Andrea Powell, Amber King, Tiffany King, Chasity Wharton, Kirstie Meyer; Grandson, Michael King, Jr.; .
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father; Four Brothers, Aaron Conrad, Russell Conrad, Frankie Conrad, and Bernie Conrad; A Sister, Wanda Brooks; his Great-granddaughter, Kaitlin Powell; and two Great-grandsons, Aidan Christofer Herdeg, and Dillon Jacob Herdeg; .
Professionally James worked as a Compressor Tester for Quincy Compressor. He worked, and he worked hard, so that his wife would not have to. He was a committed family man and as his family grew so did his love for those that called him, Husband, Dad, and Papa! He loved traveling and he especially enjoyed the mountains. When it came to driving he was the best. He was known as the family chauffer and one thing James never needed was to ask for directions or read a map. He knew where he was going. James enjoyed food and he loved to find a good buffet restaurant. And he enjoyed tormenting his grandchildren. James was a fan of watching western movies, the weather channel and a good cup of coffee.
James was a Christian by faith and a member of the Church of Christ.
Pallbearers were: Tim Kridel, Louis Myer, Mike King, Joey Tabor, Tyler Tomlinson, Michael Batye.
Honorary Pallbearers were: Joshua LaChance, Jerry Smith, Mike Gibson, Devan Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or the donors choice, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on James memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
