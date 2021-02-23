James “Mike” Wilson, 74, of Hannibal, Missouri. passed away at 11:05 AM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 26, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Jamey Dyke will officiate.
Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mike’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Mike was born September 22, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to J.P. Wilson and Etta Louise Vahle Wilson.
He was married to Sharon R. Calvin in 1978 in Liberty, Illinois. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Etta Louise Wilson of Hannibal, MO, 3 children, Darla Lucas (Donald) of Hannibal, MO, Lori Lampton (Andy) of Kansas City, MO, and Holly Brown (Brad) of Hannibal, MO, and 1 brother, Sammy Wilson (Delores) of New London, MO. Mike is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Eddie Coffman (Christen), Dawn Long (Jesse), Tim Lucas (Vanessa), Drewann Lampton, Chasen Lampton, Etta Lucas, and Ethan Brown, numerous great grandchildren, 3 nephews, Travis Wilson(Sarah), Andy Wilson (Heather), Ronald Bush and 1 niece, Kimberly Ferguson and great nieces and great nephews.
James was preceded in death by his father.
Mike was a graduate of Hannibal High School Class of 1964.
Mike was a United States Air Force Veteran. {span}He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War.{/span}
Mike enjoyed watching his favorite Westerns on T.V. like Gunsmoke and especially anything that featured “The Duke”, John Wayne. He also loved listening to country music. The tunes of Hank Williams Sr. and Alan Jackson were synonymous with Mike.
The term “man’s best friend” held true for Mike as he loved his dogs. He also loved his quarter-horses. Mike liked riding his horses, but he also enjoyed sketching them. He was a talented artist who hand-drew detailed portraits of his horses and dogs. Crafting knife blades and handles from scratch was another one of Mike’s favorites.
Mike attended Standing on the Rock Ministries in Hannibal, MO. His conviction and Faith was very strong.
Mike was a proud and dedicated A.A. member for 44 years.
Professionally Mike worked as a blaster at Continental Cement Plant. He retired from the plant in 2008.
Pallbearers will be Andy Wilson, Travis Wilson, Brad Brown, Ethan Brown, Tim Lucas, Jesse Long, Kayden Long, and Donald Lucas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Humane Society or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Wilson, Travis “Bub” Wilson, Eddie Coffman and Eliab Long.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.