James Michael “Mike” Kitch Sr., 71, of Quincy, Ill, passed away at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
Mike was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to James Robert and Frances Alberta Loper Kitch.
He was married to Wanda Lorene Illman on March 12, 1970, in Dillon, S.C. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include three children, Debra Axtell (David), James Michael Kitch Jr. (Jennifer Louise) and Douglas Robert Kitch (Patricia); nine grandchildren, Devin Gibbons (Samantha), Kendra Gibbons, Tiffany Werther (Cody), John Strebler, Stephanie Strebler, David Kitch, Jesse Kitch, Allijandra Kitch, and Waylon Kitch; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Kealen, Piper and Sirena Gibbons, John and Addyson Werther and Alice Strebler; one sister, Debra Rogers; two half-sisters, Dixie Martinez and Deanna Plasencia; and two half-brothers, Doug Whittington and Neil Whittington.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Harold “Butch” Kitch and Robert “Bobby” Kitch.
Mike was a hardworking, humble family man. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Mike continued to serve his country by driving a semi cross country. He also worked in the heating and air conditioning field as an HVAC technician.
Mike enjoyed music, from American folk to country to classic rock. He played and collected guitars of all makes. He also made custom guitars as gifts to family and friends. Mike shared his love of music with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Mike was a proud father and grandfather. He worked hard to provide the first car for his children and grandchildren and enjoyed helping and teaching them how to work on them. He listed his grandchildren as “Grandpa’s Pit Crew” on the side of his semi.
