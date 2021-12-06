James M. Walker, 78, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:35 PM, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
{span}Burial with Full Military Honors will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.{/span}
Friends and Family are invited to James’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
James was born January 5, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri to Milton M. Walker and Alberta G. Mack Walker.
James was married to Marilyn L. White Walker on February 26, 1965, in Hannibal, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2021.
Survivors include his children, Tracy Walker of Hannibal, Missouri, Wendy Walker of Hannibal, Missouri and Dustin Walker of Quincy, Illinois; 2 sisters, Regina Crews of Hannibal, Missouri and Vickie White of Hannibal, Missouri; several half brothers and sisters in Kansas; and favorite companion dog, Riley.
James was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Denita A. Walker; and cousin, Donna Bowen.
Professionally, James worked as a switch board operator at American Cyanamid. James was proud of his distinguished military service as a Spec4 field artillery man during his service in Korea with X Corps and with the United States Fourth Army. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967. He was awarded both the sharpshooter and good conduct medals. James was a Baptist, by faith. A wonderful cook, James was famous for his homemade chili and goulash. In his leisure time, James enjoyed bowling, watching old John Wayne westerns, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Los Angeles Rams football. James enjoyed his travels to Las Vegas and Tunica, where he gambled, played the slots and watched horse racing. He was also pretty savvy on the golf course. In his former years, James also coached softball. An avid reader of the newspaper, James was one to keep up on current affairs. James was a family man and will be forever missed by his many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Bowen, Jamie Bowen, Scott Garrett, Glenn “Put” Garrett, Donny Webster and Kenny Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses or to the VFW.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
